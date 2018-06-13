Propelling women to the summit of mining

South African industry leader in mining safety and monitoring solutions, Monitech has taken the lead in advancing women in mining.

The company is investing in the advancement of young women in mining, providing mentorship for women in mining whether at the mine face, or in the mining supply chain.

“There is continued pressure for greater gender diversity in the mining industry. Based on that understanding, Monitech believes training plays a greater role in advancing women in an industry that is still largely male-dominated.” said the company in a statement.

Monitech is the sole African distributor of Matrix’s safety systems in southern Africa. The local supplier and its US principal, Matrix Design Group, have forged a strategic partnership to advance mining safety systems in their entirety. The Matrix Intellizone System is the market leader in the US coal mining market on trackless mobile machinery.

To replicate this sort of market dominance in the local market, the compnay has prioritised training as a tool to equip its technicians with the much-needed technical knowhow to be able to support the systems locally. Not only is the mining safety and monitoring solutions provider advancing training of its staff, but it is taking the lead in the advancement of its women technicians.

The mining safety and monitoring solutions provider recently sent one of their women technicians, Zukiswa Mkhulisi, for a five-day training course in Evansville, Indiana, United States, at mine safety technology expert, Matrix Design Group LLC.

“I am grateful for the opportunity afforded to me by Monitech,” she said. “Mentorship plays a crucial role in advancing women in this industry, and I believe that hard work and knowledge are crucial pillars of success in the mining industry.

“It’s about doing well and proving your worth. It’s not about being male or female; it’s about knowledge, skills and experience in your field.”

Armed with a National Technical Certificate completed at the Ekurhuleni West College in 2016, the 24-year old workshop technician from Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, is not resting on her laurels. She is busy enhancing her technical aptitude and is currently studying for an Electrical Engineering degree – Process and Instrumentation at the University of South Africa.