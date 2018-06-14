All miners accounted for after fatalities at Sibanye mine

Sibanye-Stillwater mine rescue teams have located and retrieved the body of the fifth employee that went missing at its Kloof Ikamva mine on Monday.

The bodies of all five employees who entered an abandoned area on Monday have now been recovered and sadly five colleagues lost their lives in this tragic accident.

The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater expressed its condolences to friends and family of the deceased employees and those impacted by this devastating loss of lives.

“We thank everyone involved in the rescue operations, especially the mine rescue teams and our own employees, who have worked tirelessly for the last three days

“A thorough investigation by management and the Department of Mineral resources (DMR) and other stakeholders will be performed to understand the events and actions leading to this incident,” said Sibanye in a statement.