Electra Mining Africa more than just a show

From 10-14 September at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, leading players in the mining, manufacturing, electrical and power industries will be engaging with visitors and displaying their latest products, services and solutions at Electra Mining Africa.

“There will be an exciting line-up of new products and services, live demonstrations and free-to-attend seminars at this year’s Electra Mining Africa,” said Gary Corin, Managing Director of Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery, organisers of the show.

“New technologies and innovation are influencing the way we do business and it’s imperative that those in the industry keep up-to-date with these trends.”

New to this year’s show will be the Artisans Training Centre developed in partnership with The SAJ Competency Training Institute and the South African Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), which will be a fully functional workshop where learners will be demonstrating the skills they learn.

Top industry speakers will present at the conferences hosted by leading industry associations SAIMM, LEEASA and WIMSA, which will be taking place alongside Electra Mining Africa. Further knowledge and learning will be central to the SAIMechE hosted daily free-to-attend seminars.