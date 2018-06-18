Mining companies worth 73 billion Br join industry

Seventy-one mining companies with registered capitals of more than 73 billion Ethiopian birr have joined the mining industry in the first half of the second edition of the Growth & Transformation Plan (GTP II), according to the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum & Natural Gases.

The government supported the mining companies mainly by giving them tax incentives, according to Geremew Negasa, the Ministry’s Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation director.

These mining companies have thus produced 16.2 tonnes of gold and 578 tonnes of tantalum. In addition, a tonne of opal for exports.

Motuma Mekassa, Minister of Mines, Petroleum & Natural Gases, stated that the Ministry will continue to work hard to attract investors in the sector to meet the targets of the GTP II.

The sector has been undergoing ups and downs over the past couple of years. Export earnings from the mining sector showed a decline of 51.9 million dollars to 167.25 million dollars, according to the Ministry of Trade (MoT), in the past 10 months of this fiscal year.

-Allafrica