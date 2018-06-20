Hyundai wheel loader handles harsh manganese conditions

HPE Africa’s HL780-9S wheel loader, which is being used by Vanalls Plant Hire at a smelter in Witbank to break up and transport silica manganese, has been coping efficiently under the plant’s extremely harsh conditions.

This is according to Alex Ackron, managing director, HPE Africa, who said the Hyundai wheel loaders are known for their impressive performance and durability in tough applications.

The company, which is the exclusive distributors in Southern Africa for Hyundai Construction Equipment said, “Vanalls Plant Hire, with responsibility for integrated materials handling of all commodities at the smelter, invested in this front end loader at the end of 2016.

“A year later, with over 6 000 hours on the clock, this robust machine continues to offer optimum productivity, using on average only 22 litres of fuel per hour.”

On the plant, the wheel loader is used to break layered cast silica manganese from the prepared beds into smaller pieces and transport this high temperature material to a cooling pad. For enhanced performance, improved traction and tyre protection, the HL780-9S has been fitted with durable tyre chains.

HPE Africa also said the company offers its diverse customer base a critical support service that encompasses a parts, repair and maintenance facility, this ensures that maintenance