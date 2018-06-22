Micromine provides in-depth software solutions for mining

Mining software solutions company, Micromine recently launched the latest version of its 3D modelling and mine planning software, Micromine 2018, which the company says will provide in-depth software solutions for the mining industry.

Renier Strydom, Regional Manager:South Africa, Micromine said the 2018’s user-friendliness and functionality would provide exploration geologists, in particular, an in-depth understanding of their prospective projects and the potential success.

“Micromine is focused on improving its software offering based on its clients’ needs, with the bulk of the enhancements and new features of Micromine 2018 derived from client recommendations,” said Strydom.

He noted the software was module based and that it was a powerful, intuitive tool that would help mining companies plan and design mines, from openpit to underground operations.

“The mining module in Micromine 2018 has been developed specifically for mining engineers, allowing them to simultaneously display, query, and interactively edit multiple data layers. This assists in developing a mine plan based on the client’s specific mining parameters and business fundamentals.

“It is an upgrade of the 2016 iteration, with several new features such as a new licensing system that provides end users with a dongle and node-lock options, enabling users to borrow and pool network licences,” he concluded.