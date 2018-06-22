Single-filter technology from Atlas Copco redefines filtration standards

Equipment manufacturer, Atlas Copco, has introduced the UD+ advanced filter technology, which replaces the traditional two-filter solution commonly used by oil-injected compressor applications to decontaminate compressed air lines.

According to the company, the technology works by removing concentrations of water, dust and oil (in the case of oil-injected compressors) to achieve suitable quality compressed air.

Charl Ackerman, Business Line Manager: Compressor Technique’s Industrial Air Division, Atlas Copco, explained that in the two-filter solution, the Atlas Copco general-purpose coalescing DD filter removed liquid water and oil aerosols from the air down to 0.1 mg/m³ (0.1 ppm) and particles down to 1.0 µm.

“In order to remove aerosols larger than 0.01 mg/m³ (0.01 ppm) and particles down to 0.01 µm, the air must be passed through our high-efficiency coalescing PD filter,” said Ackerman.

He pointed out however that while the traditional one or two layers of dense filter media efficiently remove debris, they tend to clog easily, particularly in the case of wet contaminants.

“To minimise the energy loss normally associated with compressed air filtration, the design of the UD+ single filter combines maximum contaminant removal efficiency with minimum pressure drop. This innovative design incorporates Nautilus shell technology allowing the air to move through spiral pathways.”

Ackerman explained, the filter media, which is of a more open glass fibre type is wrapped around itself creating a significantly larger filtration area.

“As a result of this innovative technology the filter clogs more slowly which reduces the pressure drop by 40% while retaining filtration efficiency,” he concluded.