Positive results from AfriTin Dense Medium Separation test work

Aim-listed tin newcomer, Afritin Mining, said it has achieved ‘excellent recoveries’ in the Dense Medium Separation (DMS) test work on a bulk sample of 2 tonnes, for the upgraded phase 1 processing plant at its Uis Tin Mine, Namibia.

The company, which also has assets in South Africa said the sample is a potentially representative sample of the V1, V2 pegmatite bodies – pits the company said were previously identified as priority targets to supply feed to the upgraded processing plant on the mine.

It said more than 85% stage 1 tin recoveries in 2.66 and 2.62 g/cm3 cut densities and up to 91% recoveries in second-stage separation (at a cut density of 2.9 g/cm3) were achieved during the test work.

AfriTin also achieved more than 60% SnO2 grade in the final concentrate following removal of muscovite (a potential by-product).

The company said these initial results confirm the beneficiation potential of the Uis pegmatites to produce a high-grade tin concentrate from a coarse run-of-mine feed.

Anthony Viljoen, CEO of AfriTin Mining, said, “The completion of this test work has been a key element of the final design for our phase 1 processing plant at the historic Uis mine and bodes well for the expansion during Phase 2 of the project which envisages a full-scale production facility of 3 million tonnes of ore per annum.”

He added, “The company remains on target for the production of first tin concentrate during the fourth quarter of 2018.”