De Beers enjoys sales increase amid weak global economy

The world’s largest diamond producer reported its latest rough diamond sales on Tuesday, the fifth sales cycle for the year, at a provisional $575 million. This is a 6% increase from the $541 million realised in the same cycle in 2017.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said, “Sentiment in the diamond industry’s midstream is positive following the JCK Las Vegas trade show at the start of the month, and we continued to see good demand for our rough diamonds across the product range.”