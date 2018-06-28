Kwatani shows off ‘beast’ at Electra

Leading vibrating screen and feeder OEM Kwatani will be showcasing its customised products together with rugby star Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, at this year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition.

Visitors will be able to get a sense of the scale of Kwatani’s large ‘beasts’ currently at work in the mining industry.

This includes the company’s widest screens and how material can be tested, with live demonstrations showing the value of their laboratory test screen.

The test screen allows all the key screening parameters – such as the speed, deck angle, drive angle, amplitude and screening media – to be changed as part of the research process.

According to the company, these large screens measure 4,3 metres wide and 11 metres long and are operating in the most arduous screening conditions.

“The design and construction of these screens is a clear indication of Kwatani’s technical capability, with quality ensured by our ISO 9001:2015 certification,” said Kim Schoepflin, CEO, Kwatani.

“Not only must they be robust and fit-for-purpose, but they must also achieve continuous tonnage at the lowest cost of ownership.”

Schoepflin also highlighted the importance of suppliers aligning with the Mining Charter. He said, “We are proud to be the first – and still the only – manufacturer of vibrating equipment to be black-owned, allowing us to make a valuable contribution to our mining customers’ transformation efforts.”