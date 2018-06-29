UASA says DMR is slow to investigate mining fatalities

South African trade union, UASA, has criticized the Department of Mineral Resources for the slow pace of its investigation into fatalities at Sibanye-Stillwater.

Teh Union said it demands due process from the Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate after one of its members, Lingani Innocent Mngadiuasa, a shift supervisor, lost his life in the course of his duties at the mine.

“Sibanye-Stillwater’s fatalities have reached disastrous proportions,” said the union, after the mining giant recorded 21 fatalities since February.

“Even a single fatality is one too many and completely unacceptable.”

The UASA said the inspectorate should make public a comprehensive report of causes and recommendations of the last four years of Sibanye-Stillwater’s fatalities or provide a copy of such a report to the parliamentary committee on Mineral Resources.

“UASA does not support a process that undermines the law or transfers problems from the current management to a “to be appointed curator” as per the parliamentary committee.

“We need to know exactly what lead to the unnecessary deaths, who is to be held accountable and how such tragedies can be prevented in future,” said UASA.

The union said this would enable the relevant unions, parliamentary committee and the Minerals Council to interrogate the report and come up with recommendations.