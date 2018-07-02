Sibanye, DMR and unions address mine health and safety

Sibanye-Stillwater has reached a significant milestone at the second Safety and Health Summit convened by the miner and various mining stakeholders.

The Summit follows engagements on the health and safety of workers between the stakeholders, after Sibanye recorded a deterioration in the safety performance at its South African gold operations in 2018.

All stakeholders have committed to a joint pledge on safety (the Safety Pledge) and a plan of action to address health and safety concerns at Sibanye.

“The recognition of the shared responsibility on Health and Safety, and the collaboration of all stakeholders towards a common goal, is a significant step towards building an industry that is sustainable, and can deliver value safely,” said Neal Froneman, CEO, Sibanye.

The group, which includes the Department of Mineral Resources and organised labour, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and United Association of South African (UASA), has committed to working together to make the workplaces safer; protect jobs and collaborate on all matters pertaining to the health, safety and wellbeing of workers.

“As Organised Labour, the DMR and the Management of Sibanye-Stillwater, we acknowledge the parties statutory obligation and workers right that our destiny is shared and commit ourselves, through constructive, transparent collaboration and compliance, to achieving Zero Harm,” said the group in a statement.

The Safety Pledge establishes the scope and spirit in which stakeholders agree to work further towards achieving Zero Harm.

Health and Safety Plan of Action:

Enabling safe workplaces, compliance and the right of employees to withdraw from unsafe workplaces

Leadership effectiveness, values and culture transformation

Review of safety structures

Training and development

Research and development (technology, systems and processes)

Review of incentive schemes and recognition programmes

Trust building, effective engagement and communication

“We are encouraged by the commitment by all the stakeholders to address the safety challenges at our operations. This will be an on-going process to ensure a change in the safety at our operations, as well as mining operations across South Africa,” Froneman concluded