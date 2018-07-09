Anglo American sends learners to celebrate Madiba in London

Anglo American Platinum flew eight gifted learners from community schools to London, to attend Madiba’s 100th anniversary exhibition on 4 July 2018.

The exhibition showcased the life and times of Nelson Mandela with the inclusion of the voices and opinions of children and teenagers of South Africa.

The learners were selected as the winners of Anglo American Platinum’s, Tata Madiba and I competition, launched on 1 April 2018.

Their entries had to capture their fondest memories of the late president Nelson Mandela – by using crafts, drawing, poetry, painting, or by writing an essay.

The eight winners were carefully selected on how they articulated themselves in sharing their fond memories of Tata Madiba.

Commenting on the opportunity for the learners, Ted Muhajir, Head of Social Performance at Anglo American Platinum said, “These learners represented South Africa as ambassadors during the exhibition and ambassadors of their respective communities, schools and Anglo American Platinum.

“This once-in-a-lifetime experience broadened their horizons and gave them an insight into how Tata Madiba is viewed in other countries.”

Anglo community empowerment

The importance of supporting and creating thriving communities around Anglo American Platinum’s operations is core to the mine’s FutureSmart Mining Sustainability Strategy.

Education is one of the identified community needs, and through this, the company said it aims to help targeted schools in host communities perform among the top 20% state schools by 2030 as part of their sustainability stretch goals.

The importance of overall academic performance was highlighted by the Tshukudu High School’s headmaster, Tshireletso Motheng,

“Our school has been performing well in many areas. We are obviously ecstatic about the selection of our children.”

Hope Mmutle, an educator at the same school noted the significance of the prize in widening the horizons of the chosen learners. She said, “This is a proud moment for us. These learners are the first in the history of our school to be afforded the chance to go overseas. This exposure could open their minds and inspire them to reach for the stars. We wish them the best of luck.”