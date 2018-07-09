Pilot Crushtec promotes accredited training to grow industry talent

Crushing and screening specialist, Pilot Crushtec, together with training provider, Opsmin Training Services South Africa, have announced a partnership that will add a new and professional dimension to the industry through the provision of accredited training.

The training, provided by Opsmin Training Services, is officially recognised by the Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA) – a tripartite statutory body established by the Mine Health and Safety Act of 1996.

According to Pilot Crushtec, the companies’ acceptance by the MQA, means the new course will give industry employees the opportunity to gain official acknowledgement for their knowledge and skills.

“Training has in the past been offered by original equipment manufacturers which, while useful from an operational perspective, has no professional standing. Within the structure in which we now operate, successful participants receive National Qualifications Framework credits, which can contribute towards a national diploma or possibly a bachelor’s degree,” said Opsmin director Alan Fletcher.

Reactions from the first waves of attendees confirmed that the syllabus delivered a realistic interpretation of the industry’s needs.

“We learned in detail about cone and vertical impact crushers and screens. What was most interesting was not only the technical aspects of the products but how they should be set up to deliver optimum performance and output,” said a new recruit to the industry.

Basic training also included maintenance with relevance to enhancing parts life cycle and to reduce down time and replacement costs. Manuals explaining crushing, screening and systems were also supplied.

Opsmin is an accredited skills development provider supplying training in crushing, screening and occupational health and safety activities, both for operators and supervisory staff.