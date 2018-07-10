Gold wage negotiations between producers and unions to begin soon

Wage negotiations and other conditions of employment between gold producers, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef, will commence on Wednesday, 11 July 2018, with industry representatives.

The current agreements between the miners and representative unions, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA, came to an end on 30 June 2018, and new agreements are expected to be back-dated to 1 July 2018.

The companies, together, directly employ approximately 80 000 employees in the three bargaining units engaged in negotiations, which include category 4 – 8 employees, miners, artisans, and officials.

Motsamai Motlhamme, Head: Employment Relations at the Minerals Council, who will lead the negotiations on behalf of the producers said, “It is critical that the parties find common ground in the interest of the sustainability of our industry.”

This year’s wage negotiations will utilise two plenary chairpersons whose role will be to ensure that the process is run seamlessly.

Moe Ally and Duduzile Madubanye have been appointed to these roles.