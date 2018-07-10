Schneider Electric signs letter of intent with DHET

Global specialists in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, has signed a statement of intent with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to expand their Access to Education training collaboration.

Working towards the promotion of vocational training, the collaboration between Schneider and the DHET will focus on student development, staff development, as well as curriculum and programme development.

The company said, its access to education focus speaks to the large need for practical skills development within the field of energy.

“We are delighted to co-sign this statement of intent with the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Naledi Pandor. A core value for Schneider Electric is ensuring that Life is On for everyone, everywhere and at every moment,” said Caspar Herzberg, President of Schneider Electric Middle East and Africa.

“It is critical that we expand on collaborations between industry and government in the field of higher education, training, and skills development so that we may consolidate, and accelerate our efforts at preparing the workforce for the future,” said Herzberg.

Education for all

Since 2012, the company has provided energy education to almost 9 000 people and in the next four years, they will increase this to 30 000, including students, community members, entrepreneurs and teachers.

“Schneider Electric recognises the importance of collaboration between industry and government to ensure development in the more than one hundred countries that we operate in. Initiatives such as these promote job creation and the establishment of new entrepreneurs through our training programs, Herzberg continued.

Schneider in the future

Looking to the future, Shneider have included Schneider Electric South Africa’s existing electrical artisan programmes, Schneider Electric Teachers’ programme, access to the Schneider Electric Academy, the online Energy University, its didactic equipment and practical exposure for electrical students as part of the scope of the statement of intent.

Herzberg explained, the company’s F’SASEC (French South African Schneider Electric Education Centre) network, now present at five educational institutions in South Africa, will aide in promoting practical training of electrical artisans, and introduce advanced teaching methods to train trainers and establishes best practices.