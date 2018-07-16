Professor Anele Mngadi joins Rio-Carb as non-executive director

Wear engineering solutions provider Rio-Carb has announced the appointment of Professor Anele Mngadi, who will join the company as a non-executive director.

Mngadi, a renowned turnaround strategist, specialising in economic development deriving from various economic sectors, holds numerous Economic, Commercial, Legal, and Financial Management qualifications, including a Masters in Business Administration, and Commerce, and Doctorates in both Finance and Public Policy.

She is currently at Harvard University in the US, undertaking research entitled ‘Utilising South Africa’s natural resources to catalyse its grassroots economic transformation’.

Rio-Carb said it was looking forward to working with Mngadi.