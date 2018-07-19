AngloPlat commits billions to increasing demand for PGMs

Anglo American Platinum’s wholly-owned subsidiary Anglo Platinum Marketing Limited (APML) has committed R2.6 billion to two UK based venture capital funds.

The Funds, which will support the development of innovative and competitive technological uses of Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), will be managed by an independent fund management business, AP Ventures LLP, and led by two former APML executives.

“Developing the market for PGMs is a strategic priority for Anglo American Platinum and this investment with AP Ventures is a key initiative. Having enjoyed success and built a strong track record as part of Anglo American Platinum’s PGM Investment Programme, we have taken the decision to separate the fund’s activities into an independent structure that will attract additional outside investment and allow AP Ventures to increase the scale of its activities,” said Chris Griffith, CEO, Anglo American Platinum.

AP Ventures’ mandate is to invest in pioneering technologies and businesses, harnessing the high-performance characteristics of PGMs to address global challenges such as renewable energy integration, resource scarcity and a growing population.

This includes, hydrogen infrastructure; fuel-cell electric mobility; energy storage platforms; water purification; sensors; durable electronics; and medical devices.

“The launch of AP Ventures is an exciting new development, which will support the growth of PGM technologies and increase PGM demand. Through this transaction, we are hoping to facilitate the application of cutting-edge technological advances and broad innovative thinking to address mining’s major challenges.

“It is a clear example of the use of collaborative partnerships to connect people for the betterment of the industry and we are grateful to have had the support of the Public Investment Corporation in bringing the Funds to fruition,” added Griffith.

Prioritising PGMs development

Developing the market for PGMs has been a long-standing strategic priority for Anglo American Platinum, having established the Programme in 2009.

Through the Programme, Anglo committed R14 million, ring-fenced for local RSA beneficiation, to provide start-up capital to entities that use PGM-based technology in their products and processes.

As the market developed, the Programme’s size and mandate expanded, adopting a direct funding approach to leverage networks and attract third party funding, making R810 million of early stage and growth capital investments.

Dr Daniel Matjila, Chief Executive Officer: Public Investment Corporation said, “Through our investment in the independent AP Ventures Fund, the PIC is funding technology innovation and furthering demand for PGMs, which will ensure the industry has a sustainable future.

“As a leading global institutional investor, this investment further demonstrates our support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”