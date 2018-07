The Minerals Council South Africa wishes to extend its condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the six miners who died following an underground fire at the Palabora Mining Company on Sunday, 15 July 2018.

The Minerals Council notes with deep concern the increase in the number of fatal accidents on South Africa’s mines over the past 18 months. All efforts will continue to reverse this trend and to reinforce our aspiration to achieve the goal of zero harm.