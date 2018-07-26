600 miners rescued from underground fire

More than 600 employees were successfully evacuated after a fire broke out underground at the Gold One’s Modder East operations in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At the time of the accident, 644 employees were underground at the gold mine in Springs. All of the employees were evacuated to the mine’s refuge bays where they were rescued and brought to the surface.

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has commended the successful rescue operation.

“We commend all the rescue teams involved, as well as the mine employees and management, for their swift action in ensuring that we avert a potential disaster,” Mantashe said.

He reiterated the call to mining companies to prioritise the safety of mineworkers, and to ensure that everyone adheres to the guidelines provided for safety at the mines.