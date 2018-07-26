Electra Mining 2018 – Powermite showcases new range

Powermite will use Electra Mining 2018 as a springboard to launch its new innovative Conductix Wampfler SR-Express Spring Reeling Drums, as well as to introduce the market to additions to its range of plugs and sockets.

Telefonika mining cable, Conductix Wampfler cable reeling drums, downshop and festooning systems, Mennekes and AMPCO plugs,will complete the extensive display from Powermite.

Powermite is part of the Hudaco group of companies and is a leading supplier of electrical and mechanical equipment for moving machinery in the southern African region.

The company has been participating at Electra Mining for several years and Managing Director, Rolf Lung, said that the mining exhibition had always been a good platform to engage with not only the mining sector but also with general industry.

“While past participation has led to new lead generation and business opportunities, the exact measurement of success at any trade exhibition is difficult,” said Lung.

“However, we no doubt believe that our exposure and presence at Electra Mining contribute towards our Powermite brand awareness in the market. We believe that it creates the ideal platform to meet existing customers, show off new products and developments as well as secure new enquiries and build new relationships.”