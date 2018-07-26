Hidden Valley Mine production on an upward trajectory

Harmony Gold’s Hidden Valley operation has reached it’s commercial levels of production, according to the mining giant.

Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer, Harmony, said, “The investment in the stage 5 and 6 cutback was delivered safely, on schedule and below budget and we are confident that Hidden Valley will produce more than 180 000oz in FY19.”

Steenkamp noted that engagement with the Papua New Guinea government on the application for a special mining lease (SML) for the Wafi-Golpu project was also progressing well.

“Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture (WGJV) submitted an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Wafi-Golpu Project to the relevant Papua New Guinean regulatory authority, Conservation and Environment Protection Agency (CEPA),” said Steenkamp.

“The EIS has been prepared as the statutory basis for the environmental, social and cultural heritage assessment of the Wafi-Golpu Project under the Environment Act 2000 and will inform a decision by the Papua New Guinea Government whether to grant an Environment Permit and, under what conditions.”