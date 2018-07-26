WMI August seminar to build women leaders in mining

With Women’s Month on the doorstep, the Wits Mining Institute (WMI) is presenting its ‘Women Leaders Empowerment for 21st Century Mining’ seminar from 6-8 August at Wits University.

The event is ideal for women graduates, supervisors and managers in the mining sector, and will cover issues related to mining’s digital future, transformation and personal mastery.

“The modules have been carefully designed to support, empower and develop women leaders; the course draws on exciting methodologies and site visits that will help delegates apply their learnings back in the workplace,” said the mining institute.

“The module on 21st century mining covers data management, digital mining, mechanised mining and mine economics, while the ‘Transformation in Mining’ section provides a platform for industry leaders to share insights into women’s career progression in the sector.

“The module on personal mastery aims to empower women through self-awareness, personal development, mentoring, emotional intelligence, and change management – enhancing the ability of participants to build a personal brand.”

The institue said an added advantage was that the seminar is listed with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) for participants to earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points.

The WMI – which includes the Sibanye-Stillwater DigiMine laboratory, the Centre for Sustainability in Mining and Industry (CSMI), and the Centre for Mechanised Mining Systems (CMMS) – is part of the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment at Wits University in Johannesburg. It is a centre of excellence to promote innovation and sustainability in the extractive sectors through developing skills and technology.