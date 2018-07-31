IMS Engineering returns to Electra Mining Africa 2018

Comminution & separation solutions giant, IMS Engineering, will join this year’s Electra Mining 2018, after several years of absenteeism from the annual event.

The company said, its attendance this year could not have been more perfectly timed, as it plans to showcase several new cutting-edge innovations – from crushing, sorting and screening technologies to better monitoring and optimisation solutions for existing equipment.

Penny Höll, PR & Marketing Manager, IMS, said “The local mining industry is fully aware of its need to innovate, and Electra Mining Africa affords it an ideal occasion to shop around for equipment and technological requirements, all in one place.”

Höll added that the local market is dramatically more receptive to new technology and innovation to ensure they keep pace with global industry trends.

“To respond to these industry needs, one of the exciting developments we will be showcasing at Electra Mining is our IMOST system,” she said.

IMOST is an acronym for Integrated Management & Engineering systems; Optimisation of the equipment and process performance; Support to site through an expert group using leading edge Technologies and tools.

It remotely monitors and manages customers’ IMS equipment in real time via telecommunications, helping them improve their plants’ intelligence, reliability and performance.