Setting the benchmark for overhead cranes

Overhead cranes and services supplier, RGM Cranes has been recognised for reliable and safe lifting in the Guateng region.

Having served the area for more than thirty years, the company said they remain entirely focused on providing services to Africa’s largest mining hub.

“Rather than dilute the company’s focus through a national footprint, RGM Cranes chose to service Gauteng, a region that has more cranes in a single industrial area than can be found throughout the entire City of Cape Town,” said, Alex Dowling, managing director, RGM Cranes.

“This kind of focus ensures the concentration of skills and the ability to deliver professional services to our clients timeously.”

Crane experts

The company has ISO: 9001 accreditation for quality management that governs all processes within the supply chain, said Dowling.

“From the foundations of your new building right down to the smallest lifting point or shackle we provide every conceivable lifting item to our clients. From the ground, up to the crane and from the crane back down to the load.”

“We are proud of the offering we afford to our clients, from high standard hoists and equipment to our impeccable service. Our strength and longevity through turbulent economic circumstances is testament to the hard work put in on a daily basis by our incredible team at RGM Cranes.”

Perfecting partnerships

RGM Cranes also entered into a partnership with the Turkish based company Güralp Crane and Machine in late 2015 and have experienced great success through the company’s machinery and advanced electrical systems.

“Working conditions in Turkey bear many similarities with sub-Saharan Africa making it a lot simpler for the design team at Güralp to fully understand the specific requirements for overhead cranes in South Africa.”

Lifting products

Güralp introduced the GMD range of wire rope hoists into the Turkish and European market more than 10 years ago and have had unparalleled success with the range of incredibly strong FEM rated hoisting units.

The GMD range features maintenance friendly design coupled with advanced electrical systems for hoist and load monitoring.