I-CAT to fly green colours at Electra Mining Africa 2018

Environmental solutions provider, I-CAT will display its diverse range of dust and fire suppression solutions at Electra Mining Africa 2018, from 14 to 16 September at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

The company said it’s excited to participate once again at the leading expo, where some 30 000 attendees will gather to engage in solutions across the mining, industrial, electrical, and power industry sectors.

“It’s a great platform for I-CAT, as it showcases all roleplayers in Sub-Saharan Africa, and enables us not only to display our products and solutions, but to be exposed to new technology and methods from other participants,” said Andro Gibhard, Head of the Fire division, I-CAT Environmental Solutions

“The expo gives us access to the people we most want to reach, including engineers, safety personnel, and a number of other organisations that provide best-practice, top-end solutions in environmental management,” Gibhard highlighted.

Electra Mining Africa

Products to be showcased at this year’s expo include I-CAT’s water- and foam-mist fire extinguishers, based on its innovative T-Rotor technology.

According to the company, in Africa’s highly-stressed freshwater resources environment, water-saving is another area of great concern. I-CAT has developed an effective ‘green’ evaporation system that can be applied to reduce wastewater at mining operations.

“Water-effluent management is vital, not to mention financially-viable. Legislation will enforce the recycling and re-use of effluent water in industries in future, and our solutions can put mining in particular ahead of the curve,” said Gibhard.

Developments in mining

Developments in the mining space include recent tests conducted by Sasol and I-CAT, proving conclusively that dry chemical powder extinguishers are ineffective against rubber, conveyor belt and tyre fires, both encountered in underground mining.

This means that many underground mines have little or no fire protection, posing a major health and safety risk to mineworkers.

In terms of its ongoing contribution to improved firefighting methodologies for the mining industry, the I-CAT Fire Division has compiled a totally new protection protocol for underground conveyor belt protection, including redundancy protection.

The protocol has been tested against various test scenarios identified in a risk assessment.