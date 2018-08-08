Land and Mineral Resources Comm invites comments on property bill

The Select Committee on Land and Mineral Resources was briefed by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform on the Communal Property Association (CPA) Amendment Bill [B12B-2017].

The Bill seeks to amend the existing Communal Property Association Act 28 of 1996, in order to create a position of registrar in the CPA office of the department, provide for the functions of the registrar, as well as checks and balances relating to disposal of CPA land. It also provides for the dispute resolution and reporting mechanisms of CPAs.

The Chairperson of the committee, Olefile Sefako, said the Bill was necessary in light of the dismal failure of many registered CPAs since the Act was promulgated in 1996.

The committee will invite written comments on the Bill from members of the public and interested parties, deliberate clause-by-clause and refer it to provincial legislations for further public consultations and processing.

It will then get amendment mandates from legislatures before tabling the final Bill in the National Council of Provinces for adoption.