Osborn expands Manganese mining footprint

Leading mining and quarrying equipment manufacturer Osborn has secured an R8.5-million order to supply a range of high-quality machines to a new manganese mine in the Northern Cape.

Product sales manager Francois Scott said that this order and the region were significant for Osborn.

“The highest concentration of Osborn equipment anywhere in South Africa can be found in the Northern Cape, where our high-performance machines dominate the region’s manganese, iron ore and diamond mines.

“We are delighted to be growing our footprint in this area and, at the same time, forging an important new partnership with Met63 (Pty) Ltd, a supplier of advanced modular process plants to the mining industry.”

Scott explained that Osborn would supply Met63 with an Osborn Telsmith 36 x 16 vibrating feeder, an Osborn Telsmith 25 x 40 jaw crusher, Osborn modular Telsmith 38 SBS gyrasphere crusher and Osborn modular 16 x 20 double deck screen for the new Sebilo Resources “junior” manganese mine in Hotazel.

He said, the Osborn machines would be employed in a new fixed plant that Met63 designed to replace mobile crushing equipment and transported from the company’s manufacturing facility in Elandsfontein, Gauteng.