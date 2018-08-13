Construction projects make Big5 Construct event bigger thank ever

Over 1 400 Construction Projects valued at $348.2 billion and Egypt’s Economic Reform Program make this year’s the Big 5 Construct Egypt more important than ever.

Over 68% of projects, with a combined value of $142 billion are in their advanced stages of development, while an estimated $178.4 worth of projects are in their early stages highlighting the projected growth of construction in Egypt.

Some of the most notable projects include Citadel Refinery in Cairo ($3.7 billion).

According to the latest BNC report by The Big 5 Construct Egypt, the country is going through a phase of economic prosperity across the board and especially in the construction sector. In 2017, Egypt’s construction market output recorded a 10% growth, as opposed to an average annual growth rate of 5.3% over the previous 4 years.

Commenting on the significance of the BNC report, Josine Heijmans, Portfolio Director of The Big 5 Construct Egypt said, “The steps taken by the Egyptian government since 2016, especially the launch of the reform program, have been very encouraging and set the stage for a new era.

“Egypt’s GDP growth is steady, inflation is declining, tourism and remittances are on the rise and foreign reserves are increasing. All of that and more are driving the economy in general, and the construction market specifically towards new frontiers.

“Coming to Egypt now, The Big 5 Construct Egypt will bring with it a wealth of knowledge to industry professionals, business development opportunities and will help drive FDI into the sector through the participation of some of the world’s most renowned names in construction.”

The Big 5 is a series of construction trade fairs originating in Dubai aimed at connecting international suppliers of construction products and services with buyers from the MENA region.

The “Urban Construction in Egypt” report compliments the arrival of The Big 5 event in the country, which will be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre (EIEC) on the 18th – 21st of September 2018.