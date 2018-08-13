Uganda introduces mining zones to reduce conflicts

Government is in its final stages of zoning all mining areas as a method of restoring order in Uganda’s mining sector.

According to Vincent Kedi, the Principal Engineer in charge of mining at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, the zones will introduce clear characterisation and clarification of miners and deter them from moving anyhow in search of new mining opportunities.

Kedi who was speaking to players in the sector in Bugolobi Kampala, on Tuesday during a review of the Mining Act 2003 said, “The new system will make small scale and artisanal miners organised and respect owners of particular mining zones; reducing conflicts over mining areas and rights.”

He said a similar system had been used in Tanzania and Rwanda and was a great success.

He said the ministry would soon select leaders of various mining groups and companies in Uganda and take them to Rwanda and Tanzania to learn the best practices as far as mining zones are concerned.

He added that once the zones were in place, medium and small scale miners as well as artisanal miners could peacefully exist.