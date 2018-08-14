Cronimet Mining puts Namibian water villas on the grid

Cronimet Mining Power Solutions Namibia recently broke ground on a 150 kWp photovoltaic plant in Chobe, Namibia.

According to the company, the construction of the plant is expected to be completed in August 2018.

The plant will, in combination with an efficient energy storage system, supply Chobe Water Villas with clean energy at a competitive price.

Owned and operated by O&L Leisure, the property; which is currently off-grid, relies on gensets to meet its energy needs.

The photovoltaic plant will be combined with an efficient and fully automated energy storage system that is controlled by Cronimet’s technical department in Germany.

It will allow the lodge in the Kasika Conservacy in the Namibian Zambezi region to cover their full daytime electricity demand and to further reduce the reliance on gensets at night.

The plant that is now under construction adds to Cronimet’s portfolio within the African hospitality sector. After having realised plants at Mokuti Etosha Lodge and Midgard Country Estate, Cronimet developed another commercially feasible and environmentally friendly energy solution for a remote lodge.

Cronimet will be the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider for the project and provide Operation and Maintenance services to the plant. OLC Solar Energy, a joint venture of O&L Energy and Cronimet Mining Power Solutions GmbH will operate the plant as the Independent Power Producer (IPP).