Tower lights key to expanding mining operation

Leading supplier of mining and quarrying equipment, Pilot Crushtec International has assisted a coal mine in Mpumlanga significantly increase its output by adding an extra shift to its opencast operation.

Sandro Scherf, CEO, Pilot Crushtec International explained, the company was able to provide a number of its Generac TowerLight systems to equipment hiring specialist Lambson’s Hire at very short notice.

“Lambson’s received an urgent request from its customer for seven sets of high-power lighting systems and we were able to provide an immediate response. We maintain a strategic stock of these products and were able to supply them in Lambson’s distinctive house livery.”

According to Scherf, Lambson’s inspected the products and found their quality and pricing to be highly competitive.

The product in question is the Generac VT8 which is equipped with four 1,000 watt metal halide floodlights. Each individual unit is capable of illuminating an area of up to 4,200m².

“The timeline for the supply of the Generac TowerLights is impressive as the original enquiry was received on 6 April, orders placed on 9 April and delivery executed on 22 April – finished in the Lambson’s distinctive red and white branding,” he added.