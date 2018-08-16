Sandvik tech takes centre stage at Electra Mining

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology Southern Africa will showcase mining solutions, which have been developed in conjunction with mines to boost overall safety and productivity across all types of mines at Electra Mining 2018.

According to the company, the technology on display will have been developed in response to changes in the industry where efficiency is the key to mining and has become paramount to profitability and sustainability of operations.

The company said safety as usual would be centre stage to illustrate how Sandvik can provide solutions to help customers in their commitment to the mining industries zero harm policies.

“Barriers to achieving safety and production outputs that seemed impossible just a few years ago are being overcome and innovation from companies like Sandvik are undoubtedly making mines more productive and safer.

“We have various technological advancements to thank for that including intelligent equipment, better systems and the proliferation of autonomous mining solutions that work more productively and remove workers from the high risk exposure zones in the mines,” said the company.

“Information systems such as Sandvik’s proprietary OptiMine will provide miners with tools to more effectively manage their operations.”

Mine automation

At this year’s trade show, Sandvik’s visitors will get to see how the global solutions provider has spent the past 70 years in South Africa partnering with mines to find real-world solutions to different mining challenges.

Their display will include equipment ranging from surface drill rigs and processing equipment, to continuous miners, underground equipment, fully-autonomous mining solutions and advanced mine optimisation tools utilising real time information and analytics.