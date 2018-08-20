Low capacity reclaim feeder suits any size mine

FLSmidth’s Buffalo range of low-capacity modular reclaim feeders have become a versatile offering for anything from run-of-mine applications by medium-tier miners to flexible stand-in units for larger operations when stacker-reclaimers require maintenance downtime.

According to PC Kruger, FLSmidth’s account manager for coal in sub-Saharan Africa, the modular format allows different discharge heights and loading decks of various lengths to suit the required application.

He also said, the format facilitated the transportation of these units in standardised containers to remote locations.

“Our current designs are optimal for soft, non-abrasive material such as coal and salt, as well as potash and gypsum,” said Kruger. “The modularity allows us to tailor the final product to meet customers’ specific requirement and ensure optimal productivity, with easy reclaiming using dozers or front-end loaders.”

Kruger explained, depending on the application and the level of mobility required, the units can be mounted on skids or even wheels to be relocated from one position on site to another. This, he said further enhanced their versatility.

He also noted that the motor control centre (MCC) was located onboard the reclaim feeder and only the power supply needs to be isolated before relocating the unit.

“Our reclaim feeders and feeder breakers can be installed as a free-standing unit – with or without civil works – or as a multi-unit construction with hoppers or sizers,” Kruger said.

“This presents an ideal backup system for stacker and reclaimer systems, and they can be implemented for side-tipping or back-tipping applications to reduce double handling of material.”

The Buffalo brand of feeder breakers, introduced in 1975, became part of the FLSmidth group in 1999, changing its name to FLSmidth Buffalo.

The Buffalo acquisition has strengthened FLSmidth’s position as a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of feeders, feeder breakers and sizers. Manufactured in South Africa, FLSmidth Buffalo equipment is distributed globally.