New appointments for Murray & Roberts underground mining platforms

Mining contractor, Murray & Roberts, has appointed Mike da Costa as chief executive officer of Murray & Roberts’ Global Underground Mining Platform.

The Murray & Roberts Underground Mining Platform covers six continents and its service offering spans the project value chain including specialist engineering, shaft construction, mine development, specialist mining services, including raise boring and grouting, and contract mining.

Da Costa joins the Group from Lonmin where he fulfilled the role of executive vice president Group Technical Services and succeeds previous platform chief executive officer who retired at the end of July 2018 after a structure handover process.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand as well as a Master of Business Administration from Wits Business School.