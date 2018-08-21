Mineral Resources Committee welcomes Unions’ safety recommendations

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources has welcomed a collaborative union submission on health and safety challenges facing the mining industry.

Although generally applicable to mining, the report focused on the challenges faced by miners at Sibanye-Stillwater where 22 fatalities have been recorded since January 2018.

The four unions, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA all conducted individual investigations, but presented a collaborative report following an earlier request by the committee.

The submission presented to the committee Chairperson, Sahlulele Luzipo, made various recommendations on improving relations between mineworkers and mine companies and towards the improvement of health and safety of miners. It recommended among others that;

Mine companies not prioritise productivity and profitability above the safety and health of miners.

That the climate of fear, threats and intimidation against miners who report safety and health concerns must be dealt with; and

That all unions are committed towards achieving Zero Harm through working closely with government and mine companies.

The committee asked the union representative to further refine the report for presentation and discussion at a formal meeting in September at Parliament.