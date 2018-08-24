Anglo Platinum contractor donates R1 million for sustainable development

Tyre specialist contractor Otraco, in partnership with Anglo American Platinum, has agreed to support the vision of training the youth and adults at the Mogalakwena Complex, a Multi-Purpose Hub in the Waterberg district of Limpopo.

For the past five years, Otraco has generously given R200 000 a year to the Mogalakwena incubator’s training programmes, and in July this year, finalised the formal cheque handover for 2018.

According to Anglo, the Mogalakwena Incubator presents a sustainable solution to the land reform and community agriculture challenges that are experienced around some of its operations.

“Anglo American Platinum is proud to have the support of contracting partners such as Otraco to continue the training and development of the communities around our operations, and provide access to basic services and support that can enable them to apply for jobs, skills development programmes and broader opportunities.

“We want to better engage with our local communities and bring our services closer to them, as well as to provide the opportunity to communicate with us,” said the metals mining giant.

The miner said it recognised the need for practical, on the job and theoretical training. It said it believes that there is a huge opportunity for small business creation through cooperatives.

“A huge part of Mogalakwena Incubator is the establishing, mentoring, monitoring and training of community owned cooperative farms. The Incubator secures funding on behalf of the Cooperative after which the Incubator controls and manages the grants and provides monthly financial management assistance.

“Furthermore, the Incubator secures market access through a partnership with Fresh to Go, the largest vegetable supplier to Woolworths. Through this, the incubator uplifts emerging black African farmers to become productive commercial producers in collaboration with industry players and government.”

Otraco country manager André Bode added, “We are proud to be associated with Mogalakwena Complex and the surrounding communities. These programmes help and encourage the youth, developing their social competencies and making it easier for them to succeed at school and work”.

“Our involvement gives us the opportunity to help communities towards a sustainable future. We should not underestimate how much these programmes boost people’s mental health. They also encourage entrepreneurship by teaching people how to produce high-yield crops for their own use and a surplus to sell.”

About Multi-Purpose Hubs

Each MPH will serve as a centre from which a range of services and products can reach the communities. The aim is for communities to access these services and engage in available programmes and opportunities for their own empowerment. The MPHs will: