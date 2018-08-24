Uganda offers opportunities for companies looking to explore its petroleum assets

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development in the Republic of Uganda, Honourable Irene Muloni, will lead a delegation of private and public-sector players from Uganda’s oil and gas sector to the Africa Oil Week 2018, which will be held between 5 – 9 November, 2018 in Cape Town.

Muloni said, “Uganda is open for business and we will be looking forward to promoting the country`s highly progressive and lucrative hydrocarbon sector during the Africa Oil Week. Over the course of the week, we will announce a roadmap for Uganda’s next licensing round and offer insights into our country’s potential and operating environment.”

The minister said the country was committed to developing its petroleum sector across the entire value chain, as well as outlining and implementing clearly how it intends to move the country’s key assets from the exploration phase into the development.

“Uganda offers opportunities for companies looking to explore, develop and utilise its petroleum assets,” she said.

Ernest Rubondo, Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda added, “As the regulator of Uganda’s oil and gas sector, Africa Oil Week offers the Authority an exciting platform to provide insight into the regulatory environment in the country and how this has been structured to position the country as a sound investment destination.”

The Africa Oil Week is an important event, which continues to drive new business opportunities for E&P companies in Africa. It presents an exclusive and dynamic network of Oil and Gas operators in Africa.

The country’s participation at Africa Oil Week is a clear opportunity to engage with the most prestigious global operators.

Chief Executive Officer for Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), Dr Josephine Wapakabulo, went on to say that they would also attend the event looking for strategic partners who have the appetite, financing, technology and capabilities to deliver equitable and profitable projects in Uganda’s oil and gas sector.

“These projects have been identified and will be on display during the week,” she said.