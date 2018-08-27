Gold wage negotiations continue despite Num dispute

Gold wage negotiations between gold producers (AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef) continued with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), Solidarity and UASA.

This, according to the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) took place despite the union declairing a dispute against teh proceedings.

Chief Negotiator on behalf of the gold producers, Motsamai Motlhamme said, “The parties engaged in bilateral meetings with each union to discuss the process going forward following which the parties reconvened in a plenary session.”

Wage negotiations will continue on Wednesday, 29 August 2018.