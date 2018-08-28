Probe IMT, showcasing mining safety at Electra Mining Africa 2018

Probe Integrated Mining Technologies (IMT), suppliers of productivity and safety products will be exhibiting at the Electra Mining Africa 2018, from 10-14 September 2018.

Trusted to reduce the risks inherent to earth moving and transport civil operations, Probe IMT, provides invaluable support to the mining industry through products and services that are integral to ensuring the productivity and safety of mining operations.

The company’s products include big date, predictive maintenance, adaptable proximity detection systems, customise solutions, which are critical to the mining sector.

In addition, the company also provides 24/7 365 field service, lighting solutions, auto electrical products and technical expertise that are able to withstand the toughest of mining conditions.

Managing Director of Probe IMT, Gert Roselt said, “Probe IMT endeavours to keep stock and dedicated technicians onsite at several of their clients’ mining operations to mitigate the risk on downtime of operations.

“To this end, the company has an extensive network of operations that are strategically located near mining operations in South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique.”

Roselt added that Probe IMT would maximise on the exposure from the event, as it draws around 40 000 visitors through its doors annually.

“Electra Mining Africa is the ideal opportunity for Probe IMT to showcase its carefully selected range of productivity and safety products.

“We want to share the invaluable knowledge that we have gained through a long and proud relationship with the mining industry as the premium provider of auto-electrical parts and services to the industry,” said Roselt.

Probe IMT can be found at Electra Mining Africa 2018 in Hall 6, stand G09 and stand P80, at Expo Centre at Nasrec, Johannesburg.