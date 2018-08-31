Last day to comment on Mining Charter

South Africans who wish to submit comments on the draft Mining Charter have until the end of business on Friday to do so.

The draft Mining Charter was gazetted for public comments in June 2018.

This followed more than three months of consultations with stakeholders, including organised labour, organised business as well as consultations with communities in eleven areas across the country’s nine provinces, which culminated in a Mining Charter Summit in July.

A task team will consolidate all inputs on the Charter before it is taken through the relevant Cabinet processes and subsequently gazetted by the Minister.

“It is envisaged that the final Mining Charter will be published for implementation by November 2018, in order to entrench the necessary regulatory certainty,” Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede said in a statement.

The Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to engagement with stakeholders in the mining industry on issues affecting the sector.

“We wish to thank all those who have submitted their written submissions on the draft Charter. The engagements with stakeholders have been invaluable not only for the Charter, but for our work as a whole as the Regulator of this industry,” the Minister said.