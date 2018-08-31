Mineral Resources Mpumalanga office closed

The Department of Mineral Resources’ Mpumalanga Regional Office will be closed from Monday, until further notice.

“The online application system, South African Mineral Resources Administration Database (SAMRAD) will also be closed for Mpumalanga applications,” the department said on Friday.

Applications for renewals and graduation of prospecting rights to mining rights should be submitted manually to the department’s Head Office in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

“The closure follows feedback received from clients on the challenges they face at that office, relating mainly to backlogs in the issuing of licenses and allegations of corruption,” the department said.

The closure of the office will allow the investigation team set up by Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe in July an opportunity to do its work and provide feedback to the Minister in due course.

“As such, all administrative processes related to that office will be handled from the head office until further notice,” the department said.