Gamsberg zinc project uses multotec sampling solutions

Process control slurry samplers from Multotec Process Equipment have been installed at the Gamsberg Zinc project near Aggeneys in the Northern Cape, and will allow reliable real-time process results to be generated by the metallurgical plant.

The Gamsberg Zinc project is currently being constructed by ELB Engineering Services.

Multotec Process Equipment’s process engineer, Modisaotsile Nyokong, said the equipment supplied included gravity (shark fin type) and pressurised (pressure pipe) samplers. Significantly, he said, each sampler was custom-designed to suit the flow requirements of each analyser.

“The samplers will provide a continuous sample to the online particle size analyser (PSI) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysers,”said Nyokong.

PSI analysers require 100 litres per minute, while XRF analysers require 100 to 300 litres per minute.

According to Nyokong, the unique single-stage vezin sampler and double-stage ‘Two In One’ metallurgical accounting samplers will collect representative final composite sample sizes of less than 20 litres per shift from streams ranging from 80 NB to 700 NB inlet-correct.

Nyokong emphasised the importance of metallurgical accounting in ensuring that AMIRA standards and best practice were being applied in the plant’s sampling applications.

“The metallurgical plant needs to ensure that samples collected from metallurgical accounting samplers are representative of the whole shift operation and are used for accurate metal accounting balances,” he said

The benefit of the total sampling solution supplied by Multotec is to have both a process control sampler and a metallurgical accounting sampler in the same stream. Process control samplers are specimen takers, providing samples that are used for real time process control purposes.

The ‘Two in One’ metallurgical accounting sampler comprises two separate sample units in one, with a primary and a secondary sampler unit assembled into a compact unit allowing for a net plug and play solution.

The design allows easy access, as the primary cutter can be inspected through a bolted hatch on the top and side of the housing. The secondary cutters can also be inspected with ease, through an inspection cover on the top of the secondary housing.