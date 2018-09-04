Ghana NPO forms part of global Cummins powers women initiative

Global power leader Cummins used the occasion of International Women’s Day on 8 March to launch its ‘Cummins Powers Women’ initiative. It will partner with a network of best-in-class non-profit organisations (NPOs) in regions with existing, outcomes-based programmes to accelerate gender equality. These include the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) in Ghana.

Cummins Africa Middle East Vice President and Managing Director, Gino Butera said he believes that Cummins can play an important role in improving opportunities for women and girls, and leverage the full value of diversity.

“I see this as one of the greatest legacies we could achieve, which is why I’m proud to announce that the Africa Middle East ABO leadership team is partnering with Camfed to support a transition programme for girls in rural Ghana from secondary school into the workforce.

“We are also partnering with Rise Up to support programmes that advance education, equity, opportunity, and social justice for girls and women. I will personally sponsor this work, and my leadership team will be guided by our two regional champions for the ‘Cummins Powers Women’ programme, Lamona Rajah and Ade Obatoyinbo,” Butera announced.

Other global NPOs participating in the initiative are Foundation (China), Rise Up (Africa, Latin America and India), CARE Australia (Cambodia), and Girls Academy (Australia). The initiative epitomises Cummins’ mission “of improving people’s lives by empowering a more prosperous world,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairperson and CEO, Cummins Inc.

Linebarger noted that the ‘Cummins Powers Women’ is the company’s most ambitious community initiative ever, representing a multi-million dollar investment in proven programmes designed to create a large-scale impact in the lives of women and girls globally. He said, the programmes will focus on areas where significant barriers exist to advancement.

“One way we seek to uplift communities is by investing in programmes that improve lives. We’ve seen firsthand the positive transformation that happens when we ensure diversity and inclusion within our organisation by bringing more women into our business at every level.”

Today, women account for 35% of the Cummins leadership team.

“We were rigorous in our evaluation, and are pleased to partner with NPOs globally that have research-based programmes and metrics in place, and a really strong track record of success empowering women and girls,” Cummins Foundation Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Chief Executive Officer, Mary Titsworth Chandler added.

In addition, Cummins is funding leadership training and strategic skills development for NPO leaders.

“The growth and improvements we have seen in our own company through an inclusive environment for women is the catalyst for us to dream about a future that includes abundant opportunity for global leadership, invention, skill, and creativity,” Chandler concluded.