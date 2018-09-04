Technology in Mining – augmented reality and engineering tools

At this year’s Electra Mining Expo, Sangari Education will be exhibiting a range of augmented reality and virtual reality solutions that will include the Soldamatic welding training simulator, CNC simulator and engineering training software solutions.

The Soldamatic augmented reality (AR) welding training simulator has won top honours at the Worlddidac Awards for the most innovative educational product. “It requires no costly welding consumables and reduces training time by half,” said Bez Sangari, CEO Sangari Education, sole distributor of the product.

“Consumables such as welding rods, steel plate or gases are not needed, and because the equipment has no gas emissions, it is eco-friendly,” he said.

“In addition, the AR simulator can be used in any environment with no need for special clothing or ventilation. The welding can be done in a classroom or even a lab. It is 100% safe, simply because it provides an augmented-reality welding environment. The system is based on augmented 3-D vision through the trainee welder’s helmet.”

The Electra Mining Expo has for the past 46 years been a source of innovations; technologies; leading products and services; and cutting-edge machinery, equipment and solutions to the mining industry.

The event will see five themes explored, The Future of Skills Development; New Products; Local is Lekker ‘South African Day’; Safety Day; and Diversity Day.

The event takes place from 10 – 14 September 2018 at the Expo Centre Nasrec.