Kal Tire South Africa to showcase innovation at Electra Mining 2018

Mining operations are constantly challenged to maximise the efficiency of the equipment they operate – including the tires that ultimately carry the load. Kal Tire South Africa has an enviable reputation as leading earthmover tyre service provider, and CEO John Martin sat with Inside Mining Editor, Mpinane Senkhane to explain why.

Holistically, the Kal Tire Mining Group has an extensive presence in all the mining districts across the globe. Over the years, it has built a reputation for innovation, reliability and outstanding service – standards that local arm Kal Tire South Africa has maintained fiercely.

“Initially, our customer base was made up of some underground operations but primarily surface mining operations; however, after an acquisition of another business last year, Kal Tire now has about 1 500 people in the Southern African region, of which about 1 060 are currently in South Africa,” Martin explains.

A mining engineer by profession, Martin joined Kal Tire in April 2017, a month before the acquisition was complete – an interesting time in the business, to say the least.

“Although, at the time, I didn’t have a history in the tyre business, I did have competencies in mining, which has been particularly beneficial. In my current capacity, I look after the Southern African region: Botswana, the DRC, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, with South Africa being the biggest part of the market. We are also doing extremely well in Zambia and have some fairly aggressive strategies to expand our presence in the Southern African region,” he says.

As a service provider to the mining industry, Martin says the business prides itself on the quality of the services it is able to provide to customers.

This year Kal Tire is showcasng innovative products at their Electra Mining stand.