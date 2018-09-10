New Makabingui gold zone discovery for Bassarri Mining

Bassari Mining geologists have recently reported a new gold zone located about 800m to the east of the Makabingui mineralised system.

The geologists sampled eight rock chip samples with one of the samples returning a high grade sample of 4.2 G/T Au (Figure 1).

The surface area has recently been mined by artisanal miners confirming the new gold zone.

“This new find demonstrates that the entire Makabingui gold system is still open and appears to be swinging around the Sambarabougou granite in an easterly direction in continuation with the same Makabingui geological setting,” said the company in a statement.

“Gold is seen where these new samples were taken, to be in similar shear structures at the contact of the meta-volcanics (gabbro), and meta sediments in close proximity to the granite.

“The exploration team proposes to demonstrate the potential of this previously unknown zone by conducting an induced polarisation (IP) survey over the 800m trend to provide better definition of the contact structures, and this would be followed up by drilling.”

In addition to the 8 kms of strike at Makabingui South, the miner said if their interpretation proved to be correct, it would open up Makabingui to being a much larger system, probably containing much more gold than currently defined.