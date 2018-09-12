Congo mining revenues triple in H1; oil revenues fall by a third

Democratic Republic of Congo’s revenues from its mining sector nearly tripled in the first half of 2018 over the same period last year to $864.61 million, the finance ministry said.

Revenues from the hydrocarbons sector, however, declined by a third to $67.75 million, the ministry said in a quarterly report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The two sectors together account for roughly 95% of Congo’s export revenues. Congo is Africa’s leading copper producer and the world’s top miner of cobalt, which is prized for its use in electric batteries.

-Reuters