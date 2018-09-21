Wage negotiation talks continue, Anglo and NUM sign agreement

The gold producers engaged in wage negotiations under the auspices of the Minerals Council South Africa, and facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), are pleased to advise on further progress in wage negotiations on Wednesday, 20 September.

Chief Negotiator from the Minerals Council, Motsamai Motlhamme, commended all parties on the way in which the engagements are proceeding, and indicated his confidence that the parties will continue to make progress in the coming week.

The following is an update on the day’s proceedings:

AngloGold Ashanti and the NUM reach agreement

AngloGold Ashanti and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have concluded a three-year wage agreement. The agreement is the same as that reached with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), UASA and Solidarity on 17 September 2018.

The agreement allows for increases to the basic wage of Category 4-8 employees of R700 in year one, R800 in year two and R900 in year three. Miners, Artisans and Officials will receive increases of 5.5% for each year of the agreement. The agreement was concluded on the acceptance by all parties of revised shift arrangements at AngloGold Ashanti’s operations. The wage agreement makes provision for a shift arrangement increase of R300 in year one, R200 in year two and R100 in year three for Category 4-8 employees and 1% each year for Miners, Artisans and Officials. In addition to the wage increase, a number of non-wage issues were agreed by the parties.

Harmony tables final offer

Harmony has tabled a final offer to all unions. The parties will engage further on Wednesday, 26 September.

Village Main Reef and Sibanye-Stillwater engagement continues

Village Main Reef, Sibanye-Stillwater and the unions have agreed to continue their engagement from Wednesday, 26 September onwards.