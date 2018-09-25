Aury Africa enters into empowerment deal with Nkomose Consulting

Screening and vibrating equipment solutions and services provider Aury Africa has concluded a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) agreement with 100% black-owned local services company Nkomose Consulting Engineers & Projects.

The B-BBEE deal aims to align Aury Africa with the requirements of the Mining Charter to be a majority black-owned mining equipment and service provider. The deal will see Nkomose hold a 51% stake in Aury, with parent company Dadi Engineering Development Group retaining a 49% stake. The deal is anticipated to result in a Level 2 B-BBEE accreditation for Aury Africa.

Nkomose is a mining solutions specialist in mining engineering, project management, consultancy, mining services and supplies, plant hire, exploration drilling and contract mining, process equipment and wear solutions, capital equipment, polyutherane products, screen panels and commodity trading.

Nkomose Group Executive Director Mduduzi Magubane highlights that the B-BBEE deal represents a significant opportunity. “We are delighted to be able to enter into this agreement with Aury Africa, and believe it stands to benefit both stakeholders, in addition to furthering transformation in the South African mining industry.”

Going forward, Aury Africa will comprise two divisions, namely Aury Consumables and Aury Engineering Sales & Marketing. The former will focus on polyurethane panels, polywedge panels, woven wire screens, and centrifuge baskets, while the latter will focus on vibrating screens, centrifuges, dry sorting equipment, cyclones, vibrating feeders, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) inspection systems.

Details pertinent to the restructuring of Aury Africa’s management team will be announced in due course. However, for its clients it is business as usual, stresses Managing Director Sydney Parkhouse. “We firmly believe that economic growth and development is essential to realising our vision of a non-racial, democratic, and prosperous society.”

“This B-BBEE deal is in support of the need for social change, and to bolster the local economy. We are excited to have Nkomose on board, as its expertise and industry insight will be of great value going forward,” Parkhouse comments.

In addition, Dadi Engineering Development Group and Nkomose have together established an independent company called Aury Screening Solutions (Pty) Ltd., which will also have Level 2 B-BBEE accreditation, to market and sell woven mesh products. This will ensure that Aury Africa continues to supply high-quality, locally-produced woven wire products to the mining industry both locally and in Africa.

“We are very excited at this next step in the Aury Group’s journey, and are delighted to bring new partners onboard so we can continue to offer our clients greater value in terms of both our products and services,” Parkhouse concludes.